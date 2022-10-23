Smythe (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Smythe was limited at practice this past week after missing last Sunday's loss against the Vikings, but he'll return from a one-game absence to work in tandem with Mike Gesicki in Week 7. However, with just six catches (on seven targets) for 50 yards in five games to date, Smythe is off the fantasy radar as long as Gesicki remains the team's preferred pass-catching option at tight end.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Considered questionable Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Won't suit up Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Labeled questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Bumps up to limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: DNP on injury report•