Smythe secured two of three targets for 16 yards during Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Smythe handled a substantially larger role than rookie Julian Hill in Monday's loss, a gap which had narrowed over the past three games, but he couldn't notch notable fantasy production with the increased opportunities. Pending the status of top wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Jets, it's possible Smythe could get a chance to factor into the gameplan more as a pass catcher.