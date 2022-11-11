Smythe (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Smythe was limited during each of Miami's three practice sessions this week due to a hamstring injury, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Week 10. The 27-year-old hasn't had any receptions over the last three games.
