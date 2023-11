Smythe (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Smythe was in a walking boot following last Sunday's Week 8 win over the Patriots and missed Wednesday's opening practice in Germany. He's since shed the boot and appears to have a decent shot of suiting up this Sunday against the Chiefs. Despite playing 76 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps through eight weeks, Smythe has just 14 catches for 151 scoreless yards on 19 targets.