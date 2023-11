Smythe (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Smythe missed Wednesday's practice, but the tight end's return to the field a day later has him moving in the right direction in advance of Sunday's against the Chiefs. Through eight games, Smythe has logged a 14/151/0 receiving line on 19 targets, a rate of production that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.