Smythe (hamstring) was upgraded to a full practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Smythe was limited in Wednesday's session, but it sounds like it was mostly nothing. After playing 100 percent and 97 percent of the offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, Smythe's playing time dipped to 36 percent in Week 3's rout of the Broncos, though it's fair to wonder if the blowout or an injury played a factor. Despite the every-down nature of his role, Smythe has just seven catches for 82 scoreless yards on 11 targets through three games.