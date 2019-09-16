Smythe caught his only target for 24 yards during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Smythe's 24-yard catch was the longest of his career. It's encouraging to see the second-year tight end flash as a receiver, but he still appears set to primarily serve a blocking role behind top option Mike Gesicki.

