Smythe (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After Smythe failed to participate in Wednesday's session due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Sunday's game against the Jets, the 6-foot-6 tight end returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. While Smythe's Week 6 availability versus the Vikings remains in question, fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki, Tanner Conner and Hunter Long would be expected to take on larger roles should the 27-year-old eventually be ruled out this weekend.

