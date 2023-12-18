Smythe secured all four of his targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

Smythe functioned as Miami's second leading receiver with Tyreek Hill (ankle) sidelined versus New York, though it was Jaylen Waddle (8-142-1) who stole the show. Still, Smythe logged his highest target and yardage totals since Week 4, so if Hill is unable to suit up again Week 16 versus the Cowboys, he could warrant consideration as an emergency fantasy option for teams in need of a spot-start tight end.