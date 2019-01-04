Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Career-high catches Week 17
Smythe caught three of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He ends the season with six receptions for 50 yards.
Smythe led the Dolphins' tight ends in receiving during the season-finale, though his stats don't stand out. The 2018 fourth-round pick progressed well in his development through his rookie season, and even managed to overtake Nick O'Leary (listed as the No. 1 tight end on Miami's depth chart) in terms of offensive snaps during the last two games of the season. Likely to be primarily used as a blocker to pair with Mike Gesicki's receiving chops, Smythe is a key part of the Dolphins' plans for 2019 and beyond.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited usage in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Catches first NFL passes•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Sees limited action in return•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Silent in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...