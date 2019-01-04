Smythe caught three of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He ends the season with six receptions for 50 yards.

Smythe led the Dolphins' tight ends in receiving during the season-finale, though his stats don't stand out. The 2018 fourth-round pick progressed well in his development through his rookie season, and even managed to overtake Nick O'Leary (listed as the No. 1 tight end on Miami's depth chart) in terms of offensive snaps during the last two games of the season. Likely to be primarily used as a blocker to pair with Mike Gesicki's receiving chops, Smythe is a key part of the Dolphins' plans for 2019 and beyond.