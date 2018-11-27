Smythe nabbed both of his targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Smythe recorded a career-high in targets while also leading Miami's tight ends in receptions during the Week 12 loss. It's encouraging that the rookie fourth-round pick showcased some pass catching chops, but he's unlikely to continue receiving offensive targets on a weekly basis. Heading into Sunday's tilt against the Bills, Smythe is buried behind Nick O'Leary, A.J. Derby (foot) and Mike Gesicki on the depth chart.