Smythe (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

Smythe took a questionable tag into the weekend after logging limited practice participation Thursday and Friday, but the tight end ultimately received the green light to play. When healthy, the 28-year-old has dominated the snaps at tight end for the Dolphins, but he's produced a modest 14-151-0 receiving line on 19 targets while often serving as a tertiary option in the passing game behind star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.