Smythe (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Smythe popped up on the injury report Thursday with a limited participation in practice, but was able to practice fully Friday. While the Notre Dame product is third on the depth chart, he could see an increased workload if fellow tight end A.J. Derby (foot) misses time Sunday.