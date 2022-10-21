Smythe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smythe was a limited participant in each of the Dolphins' three practice sessions this week, and his status for Sunday's primetime matchup is up in the air. He was unavailable for last week's matchup against the Vikings, and he'll likely split playing time with Mike Gesicki if he's available in Week 7.