Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Deemed limited in practice
Smythe (quadriceps) was credited with a limited practice Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Smythe must have picked up the injury in Sunday's win over the Bengals, yet it wouldn't have sidelined him completely if the Dolphins had actually held practice Wednesday. The 24-year-old's status bears monitoring over the course of the week.
