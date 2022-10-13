Smythe (hamstring) did not participate during the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smythe was forced out with a hamstring injury during Miami's Week 5 loss to the Jets, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. His absence from practice Wednesday appears to indicate that this issue may affect his availability heading Sunday's game against the Vikings. Smythe caught six of seven targets for 50 yards through the first five games of the season, and his potential absence would lead to a bigger role for fellow tight end Mike Gesicki in Week 6.