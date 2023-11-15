Smythe (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smythe now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders. However, with a 17/168/0 receiving line on 22 targets through nine games, Smythe is only a factor in deeper fantasy formats.
