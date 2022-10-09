Smythe (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Smythe caught one pass for eight yards before exiting with a hamstring injury at some point Sunday, leaving his return for the second half up in the air. With third-string tight end Hunter Long (coach's decision) inactive, expect Tanner Conner to step up into a larger role behind Mike Gesicki during this Week 5 contest.
