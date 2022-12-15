Smythe (quadriceps/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game in Buffalo after practicing fully Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Despite appearing on the Dolphins' Week 15 injury report with two different issues, Smythe still managed to practice in some capacity Tuesday through Thursday. He should be ready to handle his usual role Sunday as the Dolphins' top tight end, with his blocking prowess going a long way toward him dwarfing Mike Gesicki's snap counts over the past two games. Though he's cleared a 60 percent snap share on both of those occasions while Gesicki has been held under 40 percent both times, Smythe has produced only two receptions for 21 yards between those contests.