Smythe (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Smythe played through the ankle issue in Week 9's Germany game against the Chiefs and had the bye to rest up further. He missed practice Wednesday, but Thursday's return puts him on track to face the Raiders Sunday. Smythe has been a virtual non-factor in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 168 scoreless yards on 22 targets.