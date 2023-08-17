Smythe has been increasingly involved as a receiver in recent joint practices with the Texans, Omar Kelly and Alain Poupart of SI.com report.

Smythe has solidified himself as Miami's top tight end mostly by virtue of his blocking skills, but in practice Wednesday he caught four passes, including a 38-yard gain in the two-minute drill at the end of the session. While Smythe is unlikely to be regularly utilized as a receiver in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, especially as long as both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (abdomen) are on the field, he is a capable pass-catcher if called upon. It's notable that his involvement on passing plays has grown with Waddle sidelined for the time being. Smythe remains off the fantasy radar in most formats, but he could be a solid stash in leagues that start two tight ends.