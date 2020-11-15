Smythe (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The 25-year-old suffered the concussion last week against the Cardinals, but he cleared the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's contest. Smythe should fill his usual role as Miami's No. 2 tight end.
