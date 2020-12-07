Smythe caught both of his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Bengals.
Smythe only has one game all season in which he exceeded two catches, Week 13 against the Jets. He had just three grabs then. While the Dolphins occasionally scheme Smythe looks in the red zone, those opportunities come too infrequently to make up for his low fantasy floor.
