Smythe caught both his targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams.

Both of Smythe's grabs went for eight yards, and he actually led Miami's tight end group in receiving on a day when Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 93 yards. Smythe also had more snaps than either Mike Gesicki or Adam Shaheen, though he mostly worked as a blocker.