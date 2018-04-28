Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Heading to Miami

The Dolphins selected Smythe in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

Smythe is the latest Notre Dame tight end to hear his name called at the draft. He's the second tight end selected by the Dolphins in this class, joining Penn State's Mike Gesicki. Smythe is a different kind of tight end than Gesicki, however. While Gesicki profiles as a possible difference maker in the passing game, Smythe (6-foot-5, 253) will likely make his bones as a blocker. Smythe can make plays in the passing game when given a chance, but Gesicki will get the first crack at absorbing those targets. Considering how shallow Miami's talent pool is at tight end, Smythe could earn snaps as a rookie as a people-mover in the run game.