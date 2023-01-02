Smythe secured his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Patriots.
Smythe has put together three straight games with just one catch, and he's still looking for his first receiving score of the season. The tight end remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 18 regular-season finale against the Jets, while Mike Gesicki (four targets and one score Sunday) is at least showing signs of life.
