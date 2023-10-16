Smythe failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Smythe's involvement in Miami's passing game has sharply declined recently, as he has just one target across his last two appearances. That may, in part, be due to the fact that UDFA tight end Julian Hill has steadily increased his snap share, having logged a season-high 45 percent of offensive snaps Sunday, while Smythe dropped down to 68 percent. Smythe's low fantasy floor means he's likely best left out of lineups looking ahead to a Week 7 road matchup against the Eagles.