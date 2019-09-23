Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Held without a catch
Smythe failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.
Smythe played 40 snaps on offense (56 percent) but was mostly utilized as a blocker. He projects to play a similar role against the Chargers in Week 4.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Big catch in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited to blocking role•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Career-high catches Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited usage in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Catches first NFL passes•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Sees limited action in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...