Smythe caught two of three targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Smythe got some opportunities Sunday as Seattle's defensive coverage honed in on limiting Mike Gesicki (one catch on three targets). The tight end also fielded one five-yard kickoff return, an unusual role which the Dolphins occasionally deploy Smythe in. As usual, though, the majority of Smythe's 29 offensive snaps (41 percent) came as a blocker.