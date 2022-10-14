Smythe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Smythe didn't practice Wednesday and logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but he'll still have a chance to suit up in Week 6. The backup tight end has played at least 30 offensive snaps in each game this season, so his potential absence would likely thrust Tanner Conner and Hunter Long into increased roles.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Bumps up to limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: DNP on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Secures all three targets•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Reverts to No. 2 role•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Sees more work than Gesicki•