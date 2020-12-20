Smythe secured all five of his targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.

Smythe's statline wouldn't normally be too notable, but with all of DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) sidelined, his 40 yards were enough to pace Miami's receiving corps. If Gesicki can't return in time for Miami's Dec. 26 road game against the Raiders, Smythe and Adam Shaheen will both be in line to handle increased roles again.