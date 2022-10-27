Smythe (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Smythe has been hampered by a lingering hamstring injury, but after he missed Week 6 against the Vikings, he did suit up for Sunday's win over the Steelers. He was held out of practice Wednesday, so his return to the field Thursday is a good sign he's trending in the right direction for Week 8 against the Lions.
