Smythe (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Smythe's practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, but he could still end up approaching Sunday's game against the Cowboys without a designation if he's able to participate fully in Friday's session. The tight end turned in his best receiving performance since Week 4 in this past Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets, finishing with four catches for 32 yards on four targets.