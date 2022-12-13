Smythe (quad/knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Smythe appears to have picked up a combination of both quad and knee issues during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, putting his Week 15 availability in question. The 27-year-old will have two more chances to ramp back up to full speed in practice in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into Saturday's contest against Buffalo.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Not targeted in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs partial activity Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Makes two grabs in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: First receiving touchdown of season•