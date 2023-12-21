Smythe (ankle) was a limited participant at Miami's practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Smythe had a big game in Week 15 versus the Jets, catching four passes for 32 yards, but he has been dealing with an ankle injury since early November, which limited him at practice Wednesday. The tight end doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Sunday's contest with the Cowboys, but his status the rest of the week is worth monitoring.