Smythe (hamstring) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smythe was limited to 37 percent of offensive snaps in the Week 3 win over Denver after playing almost every snap over the first two games, which suggests that the tight end picked up the injury during the game. He'll have two more opportunities to achieve full participation before Sunday's showdown against Buffalo. Should Smythe sit out, more snaps could go to Tyler Kroft (back) or Julian Hill at tight end.