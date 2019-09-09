Smythe played 12 snaps on offense without a target in Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Smythe is working to develop as a blocker and stands to continue splitting depth snaps with Nick O'Leary. Fellow second-year pro Mike Gesicki stands to receive the vast majority of Miami's targets to the tight end position, leaving Smythe with negligible fantasy value for 2019.

