Smythe caught one of two targets during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Smythe led the Dolphins' tight ends in both targets and yards during the Week 16 loss. The rookie fourth-round pick has seen much of his usage as a blocker, but has looked solid as a pass-catcher when called upon. Though Smythe has not achieved fantasy relevance this season, he'll be an integral part of Miami's plans going forward.