Smythe (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Smythe has appeared in back-to-back games since sitting out Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, but the issue continues to impact the tight end's ability to practice. Regardless, as long as he doesn't suffer a setback, he should be able to play through the injury for a third straight contest.
