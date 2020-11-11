Smythe (concussion) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins only hosted a walk-through Wednesday, so Smythe's 'limited' listing is just an estimation of what he would have done in a full practice. Nonetheless, it serves as an indication that the backup tight end is progressing through the concussion protocol.
