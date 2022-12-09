Smythe (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Smythe was limited at each practice Wednesday through Friday due to a quadriceps injury and will likely be a game-time decision Sunday. If he's sidelined, Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long and Tanner Conner would be candidates for increased snaps.
