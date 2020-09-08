Miami listed Smythe as its top tight end on the unofficial depth chart the team released Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Miami's decision to list Smythe as the No. 1 option on the depth chart perhaps hints that new offensive coordinator is placing a greater emphasis on blocking from the tight-end position. If that's indeed the case, it would spell bad news for Miami's clear top pass-catching threat at tight end, Mike Gesicki, who broke out late in 2019 to finish his second season with 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns. While Smythe would presumably be in store for more involvement in the passing game if he ends up cutting into Gesicki's snap count in 2020, the former is unlikely to see enough volume to emerge as a viable fantasy option.