Smythe failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders.
Smythe occupies a clear back seat behind top receiving tight end Mike Gesicki, who earned 12 targets from fill-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett in Week 3. Though the fourth-year pro has proven a relatively capable receiver when called upon, the presence of Gesicki deprives him from any chance at seeing regular opportunities. Even in most fantasy formats that feature multiple starting TEs, Smythe can safely be left to the waiver wire.
