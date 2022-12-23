Smythe (quadriceps) was a limited participant during practice Thursday.
Smythe has now been limited during each of the first two practices to begin Week 16 prep. The 27-year-old was also limited with quad and knee injuries last Tuesday before working his way back in full before Saturday's loss to Buffalo. While it's unclear if he's dealing with the same quad issue Week 16, Smythe will have another practice to increase his activity before the Dolphins have to assign him an official status for Sunday's game against the Packers.
