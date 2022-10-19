Smythe (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Smythe suffered the injury Week 5 against the Jets and sat out the team's Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He closed out last week with limited practices, so although his continued inability to log a full practice could be a cause for concern, he's at least not taking any steps backward. His status to close out the week will be worth watching for fantasy purposes, as although he has not been productive as a receiver, Mike Gesicki did see an uptick in snaps in Smythe's absence, and he posted his best game of the season statistically Sunday against the Vikings.
