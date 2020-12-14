Smythe hauled in two of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Smythe once again played a depth role while Mike Gesicki (5-65-2) was showcased as Miami's clear No. 1 receiving tight end, logging his second straight game with two catches. However, Gesicki was forced out late due to a shoulder injury and may be forced to miss time. If Gesicki does end up sitting out Week 15's game against New England, Smythe and Adam Shaheen would both be candidates to handle increased workloads.