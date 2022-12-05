Smythe secured both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Smythe once again outperformed Mike Gesicki, who failed to catch his only target Week 14, but neither tight end has been a consistent fantasy option for fantasy managers this season. Given that Smythe is a near lock for at least 50 percent of offensive snaps, though he warrants fantasy consideration in formats that start multiple tight ends heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.