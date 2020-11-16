Smythe caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Chargers.
Smythe doesn't see targets with the same regularity as Mike Gesicki, and Adam Shaheen has shown superior deep and intermediate abilities, but the second-year pro is establishing himself as an option in the red zone. He'll look to continue establishing chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa at Denver in Week 11.
