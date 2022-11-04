Smythe doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup in Chicago, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Smythe was limited at each practice during Week 9 prep due to a lingering hamstring issue, but he'll suit up for a third straight contest after sitting out Week 6 due to the same injury. While the backup tight end has been able to play the last two games, he hasn't seen a target across 57 offensive snaps after securing six of seven targets for 50 yards through his first five appearances.