Smythe (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, Smythe logged limited practices during Week 7 prep and was ultimately deemed available. It's unclear if he aggravated his previous issue, or if Miami is simply being cautious with the backup tight end. Regardless, Smythe will have two more opportunities to practice before the Dolphins need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Considered questionable Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Won't suit up Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Labeled questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Bumps up to limited Thursday•